Costar Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a full range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets. The combined product portfolio consists of surveillance cameras, recorders, monitors, lenses, cables, and other electronic accessories. The company operates in three reportable segments that are Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Costar Video Systems products and services are largely used in retail security applications. CohuHD Costar includes transportation, border security, and other government applications. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Costar Video Systems segment.