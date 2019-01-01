QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Costar Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a full range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets. The combined product portfolio consists of surveillance cameras, recorders, monitors, lenses, cables, and other electronic accessories. The company operates in three reportable segments that are Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Costar Video Systems products and services are largely used in retail security applications. CohuHD Costar includes transportation, border security, and other government applications. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Costar Video Systems segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Costar Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Costar Technologies (CSTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Costar Technologies (OTCPK: CSTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Costar Technologies's (CSTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Costar Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Costar Technologies (CSTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Costar Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Costar Technologies (CSTI)?

A

The stock price for Costar Technologies (OTCPK: CSTI) is $5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:09:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Costar Technologies (CSTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 3, 2003 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2003.

Q

When is Costar Technologies (OTCPK:CSTI) reporting earnings?

A

Costar Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Costar Technologies (CSTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Costar Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Costar Technologies (CSTI) operate in?

A

Costar Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.