|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kape Technologies (OTCGM: CSSDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kape Technologies.
There is no analysis for Kape Technologies
The stock price for Kape Technologies (OTCGM: CSSDF) is $5.94 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 15:44:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 28, 2006.
Kape Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kape Technologies.
Kape Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.