Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Kape Technologies PLC is a cybersecurity company engaged in the developing and distribution of a variety of digital products in the online security space. Its operating segments include Digital Privacy - comprising the group's Virtual Private Network products which comprise Cyberghost, Private Internet Access and Zenmate and Digital Security - comprising the group's end-point security and PC performance products. It offers products that provide online security, privacy, and an optimal online experience. The company's products include CyberGhost, ReImage, and Driver Agent.

Kape Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kape Technologies (CSSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kape Technologies (OTCGM: CSSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kape Technologies's (CSSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kape Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Kape Technologies (CSSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kape Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Kape Technologies (CSSDF)?

A

The stock price for Kape Technologies (OTCGM: CSSDF) is $5.94 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 15:44:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kape Technologies (CSSDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 28, 2006.

Q

When is Kape Technologies (OTCGM:CSSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Kape Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kape Technologies (CSSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kape Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Kape Technologies (CSSDF) operate in?

A

Kape Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.