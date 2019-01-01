Kape Technologies PLC is a cybersecurity company engaged in the developing and distribution of a variety of digital products in the online security space. Its operating segments include Digital Privacy - comprising the group's Virtual Private Network products which comprise Cyberghost, Private Internet Access and Zenmate and Digital Security - comprising the group's end-point security and PC performance products. It offers products that provide online security, privacy, and an optimal online experience. The company's products include CyberGhost, ReImage, and Driver Agent.