CSR is one of Australia's leading building materials companies; it produces plasterboard, bricks, roof tiles, insulation, glass, fibre cement, and aerated autoclaved concrete. Founded as Colonial Sugar Refining Co. in 1855, CSR started producing building materials in 1942 and is behind recognised brands such as Gyprock plasterboard. CSR sold the last of its sugar assets in 2010 to focus primarily on building products. CSR retains a 25% effective interest in the Tomago aluminium smelter and periodically advances surplus industrial land to property developers.