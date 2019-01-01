QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.01 - 4.74
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
485.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CSR is one of Australia's leading building materials companies; it produces plasterboard, bricks, roof tiles, insulation, glass, fibre cement, and aerated autoclaved concrete. Founded as Colonial Sugar Refining Co. in 1855, CSR started producing building materials in 1942 and is behind recognised brands such as Gyprock plasterboard. CSR sold the last of its sugar assets in 2010 to focus primarily on building products. CSR retains a 25% effective interest in the Tomago aluminium smelter and periodically advances surplus industrial land to property developers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CSR Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSR (CSRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSR (OTCPK: CSRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSR's (CSRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CSR.

Q

What is the target price for CSR (CSRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CSR

Q

Current Stock Price for CSR (CSRLF)?

A

The stock price for CSR (OTCPK: CSRLF) is $4.02 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 17:24:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CSR (CSRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CSR.

Q

When is CSR (OTCPK:CSRLF) reporting earnings?

A

CSR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CSR (CSRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSR.

Q

What sector and industry does CSR (CSRLF) operate in?

A

CSR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.