There is no Press for this Ticker
Cervus Equipment Corp is a Canada-based equipment dealer. It acquires and operates authorized agricultural, commercial & industrial, and transportation equipment dealerships. The company has interests in dealerships located in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Its types of equipment include skid-steer loaders, compact excavators, telehandlers, and mulchers, among others. It offers new equipment, used equipment, parts, and services, maintenance, and rentals. Cervus operates through the following division segments: Agricultural segment, which generates majority revenue for the company; Transportation segment; and Industrial segment.

Cervus Equipment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cervus Equipment (CSQPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cervus Equipment (OTC: CSQPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cervus Equipment's (CSQPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cervus Equipment.

Q

What is the target price for Cervus Equipment (CSQPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cervus Equipment

Q

Current Stock Price for Cervus Equipment (CSQPF)?

A

The stock price for Cervus Equipment (OTC: CSQPF) is $15.77 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 13:32:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cervus Equipment (CSQPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cervus Equipment.

Q

When is Cervus Equipment (OTC:CSQPF) reporting earnings?

A

Cervus Equipment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cervus Equipment (CSQPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cervus Equipment.

Q

What sector and industry does Cervus Equipment (CSQPF) operate in?

A

Cervus Equipment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.