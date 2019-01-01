Cervus Equipment Corp is a Canada-based equipment dealer. It acquires and operates authorized agricultural, commercial & industrial, and transportation equipment dealerships. The company has interests in dealerships located in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Its types of equipment include skid-steer loaders, compact excavators, telehandlers, and mulchers, among others. It offers new equipment, used equipment, parts, and services, maintenance, and rentals. Cervus operates through the following division segments: Agricultural segment, which generates majority revenue for the company; Transportation segment; and Industrial segment.