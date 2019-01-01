QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
0.42/5.44%
52 Wk
7.02 - 78.5
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
39.46
Open
-
P/E
7.08
Shares
331.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Cosco Shipping Ports is a leading port operator and investor in China. It is also one of the world's largest container port operators with a total annual handling capacity of approximately 120 million TEUs.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy COSCO SHIPPING Ports (CSPKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of COSCO SHIPPING Ports (OTCPK: CSPKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are COSCO SHIPPING Ports's (CSPKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for COSCO SHIPPING Ports.

Q

What is the target price for COSCO SHIPPING Ports (CSPKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for COSCO SHIPPING Ports

Q

Current Stock Price for COSCO SHIPPING Ports (CSPKY)?

A

The stock price for COSCO SHIPPING Ports (OTCPK: CSPKY) is $7.75 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:41:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does COSCO SHIPPING Ports (CSPKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

Q

When is COSCO SHIPPING Ports (OTCPK:CSPKY) reporting earnings?

A

COSCO SHIPPING Ports does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is COSCO SHIPPING Ports (CSPKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for COSCO SHIPPING Ports.

Q

What sector and industry does COSCO SHIPPING Ports (CSPKY) operate in?

A

COSCO SHIPPING Ports is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.