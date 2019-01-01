QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.34
Shares
63.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Clas Ohlson AB is a Swedish specialty retailer of home and office solutions. The company has five product categories: hardware, electrical, home, multimedia, and leisure items. The hardware category includes home repair tools, with Capere, Cocraft, and Clas Ohlson as proprietary brands. The electrical category consists of energy and electrical solutions, mainly under its own brands: Cotech and Northlight. Multimedia offers technology to connect devices. The home category offers practical items for the kitchen, wardrobe, bathroom, and laundry. Clas Ohlson's main markets by revenue are Sweden, Norway, Finland, and a few other countries outside the Nordics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clas Ohlson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clas Ohlson (CSOHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clas Ohlson (OTCPK: CSOHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clas Ohlson's (CSOHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clas Ohlson.

Q

What is the target price for Clas Ohlson (CSOHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clas Ohlson

Q

Current Stock Price for Clas Ohlson (CSOHF)?

A

The stock price for Clas Ohlson (OTCPK: CSOHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clas Ohlson (CSOHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clas Ohlson.

Q

When is Clas Ohlson (OTCPK:CSOHF) reporting earnings?

A

Clas Ohlson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clas Ohlson (CSOHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clas Ohlson.

Q

What sector and industry does Clas Ohlson (CSOHF) operate in?

A

Clas Ohlson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.