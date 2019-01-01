QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.67%
52 Wk
41 - 60.6
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
28.62
Open
-
P/E
18.5
EPS
0
Shares
59.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Corbion NV is a Netherlands-based company that produces food ingredients and biobased chemicals. It operates through two business lines: ingredient solutions and innovation platforms. The ingredient solutions segment focuses on supplying food preservation ingredients and microbial spoilage prevention products for the baking, meat, dairy, and other industries, and also biochemicals derived from renewable resources such as sugar or starch used in various industries such as agrochemicals, resin adhesives, pharmaceutical, and animal healthcare, among others. The innovation platforms segment creates new biotechnology business platforms. A vast majority of the revenue comes from the ingredient solutions segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Corbion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corbion (CSNVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corbion (OTCPK: CSNVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corbion's (CSNVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corbion.

Q

What is the target price for Corbion (CSNVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corbion

Q

Current Stock Price for Corbion (CSNVY)?

A

The stock price for Corbion (OTCPK: CSNVY) is $41 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corbion (CSNVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2012.

Q

When is Corbion (OTCPK:CSNVY) reporting earnings?

A

Corbion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corbion (CSNVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corbion.

Q

What sector and industry does Corbion (CSNVY) operate in?

A

Corbion is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.