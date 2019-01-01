|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Corbion (OTCPK: CSNVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Corbion.
The latest price target for Corbion (OTCPK: CSNVF) was reported by Barclays on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CSNVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Corbion (OTCPK: CSNVF) is $42.6 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:33:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Corbion.
Corbion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Corbion.
Corbion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.