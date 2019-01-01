Corbion NV is a Netherlands-based company that produces food ingredients and biobased chemicals. It operates through two business lines: ingredient solutions and innovation platforms. The ingredient solutions segment focuses on supplying food preservation ingredients and microbial spoilage prevention products for the baking, meat, dairy, and other industries, and also biochemicals derived from renewable resources such as sugar or starch used in various industries such as agrochemicals, resin adhesives, pharmaceutical, and animal healthcare, among others. The innovation platforms segment creates new biotechnology business platforms. A vast majority of the revenue comes from the ingredient solutions segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in North America.