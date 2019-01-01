QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.35 - 2.71
Mkt Cap
335.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
163.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 2:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 2:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 2:25PM
Benzinga - Feb 23, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 23, 2021, 4:06PM
Castlight Health Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform. It is used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company derives its revenue from sales of cloud-based subscription service and professional services contracts. Castlight generates its geographical revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Castlight Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Castlight Health (CSLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Castlight Health's (CSLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Castlight Health.

Q

What is the target price for Castlight Health (CSLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting CSLT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Castlight Health (CSLT)?

A

The stock price for Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) is $2.05 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Castlight Health (CSLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castlight Health.

Q

When is Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) reporting earnings?

A

Castlight Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Castlight Health (CSLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castlight Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Castlight Health (CSLT) operate in?

A

Castlight Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.