|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Catskill Hudson Bancorp (OTCPK: CSKL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Catskill Hudson Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Catskill Hudson Bancorp
The stock price for Catskill Hudson Bancorp (OTCPK: CSKL) is $33.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:39:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
Catskill Hudson Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Catskill Hudson Bancorp.
Catskill Hudson Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.