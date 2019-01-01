QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Catskill Hudson Bancorp Inc provides commercial banking services in the United States. Its service offerings comprise of online banking, mobile banking, deposit services, lending services and among others. The firm offers its services to both consumers and businesses. The company's deposit services consist of checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit and individual retirement account. It also provides business and real estate loans.

Catskill Hudson Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Catskill Hudson Bancorp (CSKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Catskill Hudson Bancorp (OTCPK: CSKL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Catskill Hudson Bancorp's (CSKL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Catskill Hudson Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Catskill Hudson Bancorp (CSKL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Catskill Hudson Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Catskill Hudson Bancorp (CSKL)?

A

The stock price for Catskill Hudson Bancorp (OTCPK: CSKL) is $33.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:39:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Catskill Hudson Bancorp (CSKL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Catskill Hudson Bancorp (OTCPK:CSKL) reporting earnings?

A

Catskill Hudson Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Catskill Hudson Bancorp (CSKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Catskill Hudson Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Catskill Hudson Bancorp (CSKL) operate in?

A

Catskill Hudson Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.