There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
China Enterprises Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in seeking investment opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Enterprises (CSHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Enterprises (OTCEM: CSHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Enterprises's (CSHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for China Enterprises (CSHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for China Enterprises (CSHEF)?

A

The stock price for China Enterprises (OTCEM: CSHEF) is $0.0154 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:06:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Enterprises (CSHEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 13, 2001.

Q

When is China Enterprises (OTCEM:CSHEF) reporting earnings?

A

China Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Enterprises (CSHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does China Enterprises (CSHEF) operate in?

A

China Enterprises is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.