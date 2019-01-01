QQQ
Range
4.66 - 4.73
Vol / Avg.
6.2K/47.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.6 - 5.55
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.71
P/E
8.53
EPS
0.09
Shares
413.5M
Outstanding
Capstone Mining Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Capstone Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capstone Mining (CSFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capstone Mining (OTCPK: CSFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capstone Mining's (CSFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capstone Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Capstone Mining (CSFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capstone Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Capstone Mining (CSFFF)?

A

The stock price for Capstone Mining (OTCPK: CSFFF) is $4.73 last updated Today at 4:25:49 PM.

Q

Does Capstone Mining (CSFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capstone Mining.

Q

When is Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Capstone Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capstone Mining (CSFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capstone Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Capstone Mining (CSFFF) operate in?

A

Capstone Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.