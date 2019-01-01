QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.48 - 1.76
Mkt Cap
78.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.83
Shares
52.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Crown Seal PLC is engaged in the manufacture and sale of caps for bottles. Based on the products and services, the company is engaged in two reportable segments: Manufacture and sale of caps and Hire of printing sheets for the can. Its products and services include Crown Cap, Maxi Crown, Composite Cap, Hand-crowner, Plastic Cap and others. The company earns the highest revenue from the Manufacture and sale of caps segment.

Crown Seal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crown Seal (CSCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crown Seal (OTCEM: CSCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crown Seal's (CSCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crown Seal.

Q

What is the target price for Crown Seal (CSCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crown Seal

Q

Current Stock Price for Crown Seal (CSCPF)?

A

The stock price for Crown Seal (OTCEM: CSCPF) is $1.48 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 15:38:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crown Seal (CSCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crown Seal.

Q

When is Crown Seal (OTCEM:CSCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Crown Seal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crown Seal (CSCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crown Seal.

Q

What sector and industry does Crown Seal (CSCPF) operate in?

A

Crown Seal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.