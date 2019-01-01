QQQ
China SCE Group Holdings Ltd engages primarily in investment holding, real estate development, and property management. The company has a regionally focused development strategy, targeting first- and second-tier cities in the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, the Bohai Rim Economic Zone, the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, and the West Taiwan Strait Economic Zone. The group has property projects including high-rise residential, low-rise residential, villas, commercial buildings, and offices located in a variety of cities within China. The company generates a majority of its revenue from its real estate development segment resulting from the sale of properties in China.

China SCE Group Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China SCE Group Hldgs (CSCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China SCE Group Hldgs (OTCPK: CSCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China SCE Group Hldgs's (CSCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China SCE Group Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for China SCE Group Hldgs (CSCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China SCE Group Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for China SCE Group Hldgs (CSCNF)?

A

The stock price for China SCE Group Hldgs (OTCPK: CSCNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China SCE Group Hldgs (CSCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China SCE Group Hldgs.

Q

When is China SCE Group Hldgs (OTCPK:CSCNF) reporting earnings?

A

China SCE Group Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China SCE Group Hldgs (CSCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China SCE Group Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does China SCE Group Hldgs (CSCNF) operate in?

A

China SCE Group Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.