China SCE Group Holdings Ltd engages primarily in investment holding, real estate development, and property management. The company has a regionally focused development strategy, targeting first- and second-tier cities in the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, the Bohai Rim Economic Zone, the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, and the West Taiwan Strait Economic Zone. The group has property projects including high-rise residential, low-rise residential, villas, commercial buildings, and offices located in a variety of cities within China. The company generates a majority of its revenue from its real estate development segment resulting from the sale of properties in China.