China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd is a cement producer in China. The company manufactures and sells cement, clinker, and concrete in several provinces of China. Its geographic segments include Shandong Province which contributes to the majority of revenue and several other provinces of China that include Northeastern China, Shanxi Province, and Xinjiang Region. Its products are used for national key projects, railways, highways, airports, real estates and other infrastructure construction and exported to more than 60 countries and other international markets.