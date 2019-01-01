Cosan SA engages in several services throughout the energy and logistics sectors. Cosan SA and Cosan Logistica account for the many segments that constitute Cosan's operations. Cosan SA delivers over half of the group's revenue. It is diversified across the energy sector with companies specializing in fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production, power generation, natural gas distribution, lubricants, and land management. The majority of the revenue is generated from the distribution of fuels in Brazil.