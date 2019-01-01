QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.46 - 0.47
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/51.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 1.18
Mkt Cap
20M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
43.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
American Cryostem Corp is a biotechnology company which standardizes adipose tissue-derived technologies (Adult Stem Cells) for the fields of Regenerative and Personalized Medicine. The company acts as an innovator of adipose tissue and stem cell platform technologies. It provides the clinical grade, adipose tissue and adult stem cell collection, processing, and cryo-preservation technology, providing first-in-class cellular therapy products and services for patients, physicians and researchers based on the transformative science of Regenerative and Personalized Medicine.

Analyst Ratings

American Cryostem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Cryostem (CRYO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Cryostem (OTCPK: CRYO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Cryostem's (CRYO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Cryostem.

Q

What is the target price for American Cryostem (CRYO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Cryostem

Q

Current Stock Price for American Cryostem (CRYO)?

A

The stock price for American Cryostem (OTCPK: CRYO) is $0.46 last updated Today at 3:32:50 PM.

Q

Does American Cryostem (CRYO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Cryostem.

Q

When is American Cryostem (OTCPK:CRYO) reporting earnings?

A

American Cryostem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Cryostem (CRYO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Cryostem.

Q

What sector and industry does American Cryostem (CRYO) operate in?

A

American Cryostem is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.