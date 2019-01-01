American Cryostem Corp is a biotechnology company which standardizes adipose tissue-derived technologies (Adult Stem Cells) for the fields of Regenerative and Personalized Medicine. The company acts as an innovator of adipose tissue and stem cell platform technologies. It provides the clinical grade, adipose tissue and adult stem cell collection, processing, and cryo-preservation technology, providing first-in-class cellular therapy products and services for patients, physicians and researchers based on the transformative science of Regenerative and Personalized Medicine.