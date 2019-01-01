Crystal International Group Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of garments. It has more than 15 self-operating manufacturing facilities. The company's operating segments include Lifestyle wear, Denim, Intimate, Sweater, Sportswear, and Outdoor Apparel. It generates a majority of its revenue from Lifestyle wear. Geographically, the company gets a major share of its revenue from the Asia Pacific which includes Japan, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.