Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
600.9K/793.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
31.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
442.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp is a Blockchain and Battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the exponentially growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. It focuses on developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed-loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Analyst Ratings

Extreme Vehicle Battery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Extreme Vehicle Battery (CRYBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Extreme Vehicle Battery (OTCQB: CRYBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Extreme Vehicle Battery's (CRYBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Extreme Vehicle Battery.

Q

What is the target price for Extreme Vehicle Battery (CRYBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Extreme Vehicle Battery

Q

Current Stock Price for Extreme Vehicle Battery (CRYBF)?

A

The stock price for Extreme Vehicle Battery (OTCQB: CRYBF) is $0.072 last updated Today at 4:34:46 PM.

Q

Does Extreme Vehicle Battery (CRYBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Extreme Vehicle Battery.

Q

When is Extreme Vehicle Battery (OTCQB:CRYBF) reporting earnings?

A

Extreme Vehicle Battery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Extreme Vehicle Battery (CRYBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Extreme Vehicle Battery.

Q

What sector and industry does Extreme Vehicle Battery (CRYBF) operate in?

A

Extreme Vehicle Battery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.