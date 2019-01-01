Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp is a Blockchain and Battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the exponentially growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. It focuses on developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed-loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.