Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
424.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
169.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd provides full cycle oil waste management solutions to the petroleum industry. The company's primary customers are in the upstream petroleum sector (oil production and drilling companies) and downstream petroleum sector (oil refinery, transportation and distribution companies). Its operating lines include remediating oil-contaminated soil; treating sludge, oil-based muds and drilling waste; oil recovery; industrial waste management; oil storage tank cleaning; oil and gas engineering, and project management. Soil remediation, sludge treatment and oil recovery are provided by CORRE through its Advanced Recovery Equipment Systems (ARES), which consists of two soil washing plants known as ARES I and ARES II.

Canadian Oil Recovery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Oil Recovery (CRVYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Oil Recovery (OTCEM: CRVYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Oil Recovery's (CRVYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Oil Recovery.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Oil Recovery (CRVYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Oil Recovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Oil Recovery (CRVYF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Oil Recovery (OTCEM: CRVYF) is $0.0025 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 17:20:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Oil Recovery (CRVYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Oil Recovery.

Q

When is Canadian Oil Recovery (OTCEM:CRVYF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Oil Recovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Oil Recovery (CRVYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Oil Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Oil Recovery (CRVYF) operate in?

A

Canadian Oil Recovery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.