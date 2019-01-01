Founded in 1874 and relisted in 2010 after five years of private ownership, Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company with more than 3,200 employees across 30 countries. Its segments include food cultures and enzymes that produce and sell innovative cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf-life, nutritional value, and health benefits of a variety of consumer products in the food industry, especially in the dairy industry; and health and nutrition that produce and sell products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.