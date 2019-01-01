QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.99/1.32%
52 Wk
75 - 95.81
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
55.31
Open
-
P/E
41.71
EPS
0.35
Shares
131.5M
Outstanding
Founded in 1874 and relisted in 2010 after five years of private ownership, Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company with more than 3,200 employees across 30 countries. Its segments include food cultures and enzymes that produce and sell innovative cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf-life, nutritional value, and health benefits of a variety of consumer products in the food industry, especially in the dairy industry; and health and nutrition that produce and sell products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chr. Hansen Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chr. Hansen Holding (CRTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chr. Hansen Holding (OTCPK: CRTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chr. Hansen Holding's (CRTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chr. Hansen Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Chr. Hansen Holding (CRTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chr. Hansen Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Chr. Hansen Holding (CRTSF)?

A

The stock price for Chr. Hansen Holding (OTCPK: CRTSF) is $75 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:44:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chr. Hansen Holding (CRTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chr. Hansen Holding.

Q

When is Chr. Hansen Holding (OTCPK:CRTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Chr. Hansen Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chr. Hansen Holding (CRTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chr. Hansen Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Chr. Hansen Holding (CRTSF) operate in?

A

Chr. Hansen Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.