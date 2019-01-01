QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cartel Blue Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in apparel manufacturing. It manufactures cotton premium jeans and sportswear for men and women under the brand name Cartel Blue. The company's product profile consists of Jeans, Jackets, Shirts, T-shirts, and others.

Cartel Blue Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cartel Blue (CRTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cartel Blue (OTCPK: CRTL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cartel Blue's (CRTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cartel Blue.

Q

What is the target price for Cartel Blue (CRTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cartel Blue

Q

Current Stock Price for Cartel Blue (CRTL)?

A

The stock price for Cartel Blue (OTCPK: CRTL) is $0.025 last updated Today at 2:35:43 PM.

Q

Does Cartel Blue (CRTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cartel Blue.

Q

When is Cartel Blue (OTCPK:CRTL) reporting earnings?

A

Cartel Blue does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cartel Blue (CRTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cartel Blue.

Q

What sector and industry does Cartel Blue (CRTL) operate in?

A

Cartel Blue is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.