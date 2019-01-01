CAR Inc is engaged in providing car rental services. Its businesses include the provision of long-term and short-term car rental services, finance lease and the sales of used rental vehicles, among others. The company is engaged in vehicle parking management, processing and manufacture of auto parts, the provision of auto repair services, as well as the provision of information technology (IT) services. It also offers other services including accident coverage packages, GPS ( Global Positioning System) navigation systems, 24/7 roadside assistance, and others.