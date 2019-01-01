QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Corporate Resource Services Inc provides diversified technology staffing, recruiting and consulting services. It offers trained employees for Insurance, IT, Accounting, Science, Healthcare, Creative Services, Hospitality, Retail and Light Industrial Work.

Corporate Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corporate Resource (CRRSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corporate Resource (OTCEM: CRRSQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Corporate Resource's (CRRSQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corporate Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Corporate Resource (CRRSQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corporate Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Corporate Resource (CRRSQ)?

A

The stock price for Corporate Resource (OTCEM: CRRSQ) is $0.001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:15:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corporate Resource (CRRSQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corporate Resource.

Q

When is Corporate Resource (OTCEM:CRRSQ) reporting earnings?

A

Corporate Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corporate Resource (CRRSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corporate Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Corporate Resource (CRRSQ) operate in?

A

Corporate Resource is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.