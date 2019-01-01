CROOZ Inc is a Japanese company engaged in providing applications for social games and e-commerce. It offers various applications including SHOPLIST.com which is a mail-order site that can purchase items of a wide range of fast fashion brands, SHOPLIST USED is a mail-order application that allows easily sell "buy" and "deposit" with a wide range of used fashion items, SHOPZONE is a fast fashion mail order site that can purchase items of a wide range of genres. It also operates blog site named CROOZblog.