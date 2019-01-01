QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/169.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
55.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.77
EPS
0.55
Shares
369.2M
Outstanding
Credito Real SAB de CV Sofom ER is a nonbanking financial institution in Mexico that focuses on consumer lending to low-income and middle-income customers. The company primarily makes payroll loans, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans and used-car loans.

Credito Real SAB de CV Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credito Real SAB de CV (CRQDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credito Real SAB de CV (OTCPK: CRQDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Credito Real SAB de CV's (CRQDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Credito Real SAB de CV.

Q

What is the target price for Credito Real SAB de CV (CRQDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Credito Real SAB de CV

Q

Current Stock Price for Credito Real SAB de CV (CRQDF)?

A

The stock price for Credito Real SAB de CV (OTCPK: CRQDF) is $0.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:33:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Credito Real SAB de CV (CRQDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Credito Real SAB de CV.

Q

When is Credito Real SAB de CV (OTCPK:CRQDF) reporting earnings?

A

Credito Real SAB de CV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Credito Real SAB de CV (CRQDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credito Real SAB de CV.

Q

What sector and industry does Credito Real SAB de CV (CRQDF) operate in?

A

Credito Real SAB de CV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.