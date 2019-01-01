QQQ
Range
0.34 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/15.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
26.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.34
P/E
23.6
EPS
0.01
Shares
77.7M
Outstanding
Ceapro Inc is engaged in the development and application of proprietary extraction technology to produce extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant sources. Its operating segments are the Active ingredient product technology industry and the Cosmeceutical industry. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the Active ingredient product technology industry segment which involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. Geographically, the company has business operations in Canada, U.S and other countries.

Ceapro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ceapro (CRPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceapro (OTCQX: CRPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceapro's (CRPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceapro.

Q

What is the target price for Ceapro (CRPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceapro

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceapro (CRPOF)?

A

The stock price for Ceapro (OTCQX: CRPOF) is $0.339 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does Ceapro (CRPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceapro.

Q

When is Ceapro (OTCQX:CRPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Ceapro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceapro (CRPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceapro.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceapro (CRPOF) operate in?

A

Ceapro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.