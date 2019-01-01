Capital & Regional PLC is a UK focused specialist property real estate investment trust. It wholly owns and manages shopping centers situated in Blackburn, Camberley, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Woodgreen and has joint ventures in Kingfisher center and Buttermarket center. Its subsidiary Snozone operates indoor ski slope in the UK. The company mainly operates in UK and Germany. It manages over 950 retail outlets and operates property and asset management platform.