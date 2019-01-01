QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
132.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
165.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 6:31AM
Capital & Regional PLC is a UK focused specialist property real estate investment trust. It wholly owns and manages shopping centers situated in Blackburn, Camberley, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Woodgreen and has joint ventures in Kingfisher center and Buttermarket center. Its subsidiary Snozone operates indoor ski slope in the UK. The company mainly operates in UK and Germany. It manages over 950 retail outlets and operates property and asset management platform.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capital & Regional Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital & Regional (CRPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital & Regional (OTCPK: CRPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital & Regional's (CRPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital & Regional.

Q

What is the target price for Capital & Regional (CRPLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capital & Regional (OTCPK: CRPLF) was reported by Stifel on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRPLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital & Regional (CRPLF)?

A

The stock price for Capital & Regional (OTCPK: CRPLF) is $0.8 last updated Wed Feb 17 2021 17:54:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital & Regional (CRPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capital & Regional.

Q

When is Capital & Regional (OTCPK:CRPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Capital & Regional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capital & Regional (CRPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital & Regional.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital & Regional (CRPLF) operate in?

A

Capital & Regional is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.