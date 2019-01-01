QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Columbia Rope Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Columbia Rope (CRPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbia Rope (OTCEM: CRPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbia Rope's (CRPE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Columbia Rope.

Q

What is the target price for Columbia Rope (CRPE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Columbia Rope

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbia Rope (CRPE)?

A

The stock price for Columbia Rope (OTCEM: CRPE) is $80 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 19:37:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Columbia Rope (CRPE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 23, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Columbia Rope (OTCEM:CRPE) reporting earnings?

A

Columbia Rope does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Columbia Rope (CRPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbia Rope.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbia Rope (CRPE) operate in?

A

Columbia Rope is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.