|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spenda (OTCPK: CROTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Spenda.
There is no analysis for Spenda
The stock price for Spenda (OTCPK: CROTF) is $0.05 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 15:18:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Spenda.
Spenda does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Spenda.
Spenda is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.