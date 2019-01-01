QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
156.8M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Spenda Ltd is engaged in B2B software applications, flexible payment and lending solutions, and integration services that help improve the way businesses trade and get paid. The company provides solutions that include Online Marketplaces Franchise Groups, Wholesalers and Manufacturers and Retailers and Service Providers.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Spenda Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Spenda (CROTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spenda (OTCPK: CROTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spenda's (CROTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spenda.

Q

What is the target price for Spenda (CROTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spenda

Q

Current Stock Price for Spenda (CROTF)?

A

The stock price for Spenda (OTCPK: CROTF) is $0.05 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 15:18:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spenda (CROTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spenda.

Q

When is Spenda (OTCPK:CROTF) reporting earnings?

A

Spenda does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spenda (CROTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spenda.

Q

What sector and industry does Spenda (CROTF) operate in?

A

Spenda is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.