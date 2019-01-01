QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
47.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd is a Canadian resource company. The principal business activities of the company are the acquisition and exploration of gold, copper and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its projects portfolio includes Lightning Strike; Carruthers Pass; CHG; PAT; Cowtrail; Koster Dam and Coquigold.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cariboo Rose Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cariboo Rose Resources (CROOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cariboo Rose Resources (OTCPK: CROOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cariboo Rose Resources's (CROOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cariboo Rose Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Cariboo Rose Resources (CROOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cariboo Rose Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Cariboo Rose Resources (CROOF)?

A

The stock price for Cariboo Rose Resources (OTCPK: CROOF) is $0.0496 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:19:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cariboo Rose Resources (CROOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cariboo Rose Resources.

Q

When is Cariboo Rose Resources (OTCPK:CROOF) reporting earnings?

A

Cariboo Rose Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cariboo Rose Resources (CROOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cariboo Rose Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Cariboo Rose Resources (CROOF) operate in?

A

Cariboo Rose Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.