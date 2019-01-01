QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.7 - 4.55
Mkt Cap
301.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
87.9M
Outstanding
Marimaca Copper Corp is a copper exploration company. The company's flagship asset is the Marimaca Copper Project in Chile's Antofagasta region. It is the only copper discovery globally and is a low risk project, with substantial exploration potential.

Marimaca Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Marimaca Copper (CROJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCPK: CROJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marimaca Copper's (CROJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marimaca Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Marimaca Copper (CROJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marimaca Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Marimaca Copper (CROJF)?

A

The stock price for Marimaca Copper (OTCPK: CROJF) is $3.4334 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:55:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marimaca Copper (CROJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marimaca Copper.

Q

When is Marimaca Copper (OTCPK:CROJF) reporting earnings?

A

Marimaca Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marimaca Copper (CROJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marimaca Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Marimaca Copper (CROJF) operate in?

A

Marimaca Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.