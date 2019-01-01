QQQ
Capricorn Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It has explored for, discovered, developed, and produced oil and gas in a variety of locations throughout the world as an operator and partner in all stages of the oil and gas lifecycle. The company's production, development, and exploration activities are focused on Egypt, with further exploration activities in the UK North Sea, West Africa, and Latin America.

Capricorn Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capricorn Energy (CRNZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCPK: CRNZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capricorn Energy's (CRNZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capricorn Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Capricorn Energy (CRNZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capricorn Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Capricorn Energy (CRNZF)?

A

The stock price for Capricorn Energy (OTCPK: CRNZF) is $2.83 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:48:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capricorn Energy (CRNZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capricorn Energy.

Q

When is Capricorn Energy (OTCPK:CRNZF) reporting earnings?

A

Capricorn Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capricorn Energy (CRNZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capricorn Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Capricorn Energy (CRNZF) operate in?

A

Capricorn Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.