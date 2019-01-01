QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.48 - 1.52
Mkt Cap
549.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
371.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Capricorn Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and project evaluation company. The company's geographical segment includes Australia and Madagascar. It derives a majority of revenue from Madagascar. The company's project includes Karlawinda gold project based in Western Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capricorn Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capricorn Metals (CRNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCPK: CRNLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capricorn Metals's (CRNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capricorn Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Capricorn Metals (CRNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capricorn Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Capricorn Metals (CRNLF)?

A

The stock price for Capricorn Metals (OTCPK: CRNLF) is $1.48 last updated Mon Jun 21 2021 14:16:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capricorn Metals (CRNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capricorn Metals.

Q

When is Capricorn Metals (OTCPK:CRNLF) reporting earnings?

A

Capricorn Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capricorn Metals (CRNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capricorn Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Capricorn Metals (CRNLF) operate in?

A

Capricorn Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.