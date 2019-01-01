QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
125.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carrianna Group Hldgs Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (CRNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK: CRNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carrianna Group Hldgs Co's (CRNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carrianna Group Hldgs Co.

Q

What is the target price for Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (CRNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carrianna Group Hldgs Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (CRNGF)?

A

The stock price for Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK: CRNGF) is $0.08 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 16:08:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (CRNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrianna Group Hldgs Co.

Q

When is Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (OTCPK:CRNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Carrianna Group Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (CRNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carrianna Group Hldgs Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Carrianna Group Hldgs Co (CRNGF) operate in?

A

Carrianna Group Hldgs Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.