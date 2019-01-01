QQQ
Central Parking Financial Trust operates more than 3,500 parking facilities 40 states, as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Europe. In addition, Central Parking provides parking consulting, shuttle and valet services, parking meter enforcement, and billing and collection services. Its facilities include Madison Square Garden in New York City and Heathrow Airport in London. The company owns some of its lots and leases others.

Central Parking Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Parking Financial (CRLKP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Parking Financial (OTCPK: CRLKP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Central Parking Financial's (CRLKP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Parking Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Central Parking Financial (CRLKP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Parking Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Parking Financial (CRLKP)?

A

The stock price for Central Parking Financial (OTCPK: CRLKP) is $24.53 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:31:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Parking Financial (CRLKP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2008 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Central Parking Financial (OTCPK:CRLKP) reporting earnings?

A

Central Parking Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Parking Financial (CRLKP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Parking Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Parking Financial (CRLKP) operate in?

A

Central Parking Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.