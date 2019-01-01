Cherkizovo Group PJSC is an integrated diversified meat producer in the Russian Federation. Its business segments are Meat Processing, Chicken, Pork, Grain, and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Poultry segment. Its Poultry segment operations consist of breeding, raising and processing broilers, as well as sales of chilled and frozen chicken products. The Meat processing segment operations include the production of two distinct product lines: the Sausages product line, which comprises a wide range of processed meat products, including sausages, ham, hot dogs, and the Pork product line, which comprises production and sales of pork meat.