Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.25 - 3.25
Mkt Cap
84.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
25.9M
Outstanding
CROSSJECT manufactures and markets needle-free drug self-injection system.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CROSSJECT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CROSSJECT (CRJTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CROSSJECT (OTCEM: CRJTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CROSSJECT's (CRJTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CROSSJECT.

Q

What is the target price for CROSSJECT (CRJTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CROSSJECT

Q

Current Stock Price for CROSSJECT (CRJTF)?

A

The stock price for CROSSJECT (OTCEM: CRJTF) is $3.25 last updated Tue May 04 2021 16:12:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CROSSJECT (CRJTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CROSSJECT.

Q

When is CROSSJECT (OTCEM:CRJTF) reporting earnings?

A

CROSSJECT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CROSSJECT (CRJTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CROSSJECT.

Q

What sector and industry does CROSSJECT (CRJTF) operate in?

A

CROSSJECT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.