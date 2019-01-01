QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
China Runji Cement Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the production and sale of cement in mainland China.

China Runji Cement Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Runji Cement (CRJI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Runji Cement (OTCEM: CRJI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Runji Cement's (CRJI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Runji Cement.

Q

What is the target price for China Runji Cement (CRJI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Runji Cement

Q

Current Stock Price for China Runji Cement (CRJI)?

A

The stock price for China Runji Cement (OTCEM: CRJI) is $0.0008 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 17:07:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Runji Cement (CRJI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Runji Cement.

Q

When is China Runji Cement (OTCEM:CRJI) reporting earnings?

A

China Runji Cement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Runji Cement (CRJI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Runji Cement.

Q

What sector and industry does China Runji Cement (CRJI) operate in?

A

China Runji Cement is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.