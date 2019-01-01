QQQ
Range
48 - 48
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.8K
Div / Yield
1.16/2.42%
52 Wk
43.7 - 54.51
Mkt Cap
36.8B
Payout Ratio
60.43
Open
48
P/E
25.22
EPS
0
Shares
767M
Outstanding
CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 59% of sales. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the U.S.

Analyst Ratings

CRH Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CRH (CRHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CRH (OTCPK: CRHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CRH's (CRHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CRH.

Q

What is the target price for CRH (CRHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CRH

Q

Current Stock Price for CRH (CRHCF)?

A

The stock price for CRH (OTCPK: CRHCF) is $48 last updated Today at 2:32:42 PM.

Q

Does CRH (CRHCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is CRH (OTCPK:CRHCF) reporting earnings?

A

CRH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CRH (CRHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CRH.

Q

What sector and industry does CRH (CRHCF) operate in?

A

CRH is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.