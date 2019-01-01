QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
CurAegis Technologies Inc is a United States-based company that develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It is focused on the commercialization of a wellness and safety system (the myCadian system) and a hydraulic pump that will be smaller, lighter, less expensive and more efficient than current technology. The company has two business divisions CURA and Aegis. The CURA division, which is the key revenue generator, is engaged in the fatigue management business and reduces fatigue risk in the workplace to improve alertness. The Aegis division is engaged in the power and hydraulic business and is designed to bring a unique concept in hydraulic pumps and motors.

CurAegis Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CurAegis Technologies (CRGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CurAegis Technologies (OTCEM: CRGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CurAegis Technologies's (CRGS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CurAegis Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for CurAegis Technologies (CRGS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CurAegis Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for CurAegis Technologies (CRGS)?

A

The stock price for CurAegis Technologies (OTCEM: CRGS) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:06:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CurAegis Technologies (CRGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CurAegis Technologies.

Q

When is CurAegis Technologies (OTCEM:CRGS) reporting earnings?

A

CurAegis Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CurAegis Technologies (CRGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CurAegis Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does CurAegis Technologies (CRGS) operate in?

A

CurAegis Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.