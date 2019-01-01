CurAegis Technologies Inc is a United States-based company that develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It is focused on the commercialization of a wellness and safety system (the myCadian system) and a hydraulic pump that will be smaller, lighter, less expensive and more efficient than current technology. The company has two business divisions CURA and Aegis. The CURA division, which is the key revenue generator, is engaged in the fatigue management business and reduces fatigue risk in the workplace to improve alertness. The Aegis division is engaged in the power and hydraulic business and is designed to bring a unique concept in hydraulic pumps and motors.