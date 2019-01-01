QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
20.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
58.2M
Outstanding
Zedcor Inc is engaged in providing security & surveillance services, and rental of surface equipment & accommodations in Western Canada. The company operates in two segments namely, Security & Surveillance and Rentals.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zedcor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Zedcor (CRFQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zedcor (OTCPK: CRFQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zedcor's (CRFQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zedcor.

Q

What is the target price for Zedcor (CRFQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zedcor

Q

Current Stock Price for Zedcor (CRFQF)?

A

The stock price for Zedcor (OTCPK: CRFQF) is $0.3599 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:42:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zedcor (CRFQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zedcor.

Q

When is Zedcor (OTCPK:CRFQF) reporting earnings?

A

Zedcor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zedcor (CRFQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zedcor.

Q

What sector and industry does Zedcor (CRFQF) operate in?

A

Zedcor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.