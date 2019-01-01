China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments: Rare earth and Refractory. The Rare earth segment includes manufacturing and sales of rare earth products such as praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium through trading. It also focuses on the production of high-end products such as rare earth oxides. The Refractory segment includes manufacturing and sales of refractory products, including Refractory materials and Magnesium grains. The majority of its revenue comes from Rare Earth Segment. Its geographical segments are China, Japan, Europe, and Others, of which China accounts for the vast majority of its revenue.