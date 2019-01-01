QQQ
China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments: Rare earth and Refractory. The Rare earth segment includes manufacturing and sales of rare earth products such as praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium through trading. It also focuses on the production of high-end products such as rare earth oxides. The Refractory segment includes manufacturing and sales of refractory products, including Refractory materials and Magnesium grains. The majority of its revenue comes from Rare Earth Segment. Its geographical segments are China, Japan, Europe, and Others, of which China accounts for the vast majority of its revenue.

China Rare Earth Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Rare Earth Hldgs (CREQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Rare Earth Hldgs (OTCPK: CREQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Rare Earth Hldgs's (CREQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Rare Earth Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for China Rare Earth Hldgs (CREQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Rare Earth Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for China Rare Earth Hldgs (CREQF)?

A

The stock price for China Rare Earth Hldgs (OTCPK: CREQF) is $0.103 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:25:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Rare Earth Hldgs (CREQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Rare Earth Hldgs.

Q

When is China Rare Earth Hldgs (OTCPK:CREQF) reporting earnings?

A

China Rare Earth Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Rare Earth Hldgs (CREQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Rare Earth Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does China Rare Earth Hldgs (CREQF) operate in?

A

China Rare Earth Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.