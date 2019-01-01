QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.1 - 11.43
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
35.19
Shares
402.2M
Outstanding
Concordia Financial Group Ltd is a holding company through its subsidiaries providing management services to related firms. The company engages mainly in the banking and leasing business, financial products trading business, information services, and research work, venture capital business and other related financial services.

Concordia Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concordia Financial Group (CRDIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCGM: CRDIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concordia Financial Group's (CRDIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Concordia Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Concordia Financial Group (CRDIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Concordia Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Concordia Financial Group (CRDIY)?

A

The stock price for Concordia Financial Group (OTCGM: CRDIY) is $11.43 last updated Tue Aug 03 2021 14:27:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concordia Financial Group (CRDIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concordia Financial Group.

Q

When is Concordia Financial Group (OTCGM:CRDIY) reporting earnings?

A

Concordia Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concordia Financial Group (CRDIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concordia Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Concordia Financial Group (CRDIY) operate in?

A

Concordia Financial Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.