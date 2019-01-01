Cardinal Ethanol LLC is a producer and seller of fuel-grade ethanol, distiller's grains, corn oil, and carbon dioxide throughout the continent of the United States. The company's prime selling products include ethanol, dried distillers grains, corn oil, and carbon dioxide. Its two operating segments are ethanol production through the Ethanol Division; and trading of agricultural grains through the Trading Division. The revenues from Ethanol Division come from primary sources: sales of fuel ethanol which is the key revenue driver. Revenues from the Trading Division are derived from procuring, transporting, and selling grain commodities.