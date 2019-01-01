QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cardinal Ethanol LLC is a producer and seller of fuel-grade ethanol, distiller's grains, corn oil, and carbon dioxide throughout the continent of the United States. The company's prime selling products include ethanol, dried distillers grains, corn oil, and carbon dioxide. Its two operating segments are ethanol production through the Ethanol Division; and trading of agricultural grains through the Trading Division. The revenues from Ethanol Division come from primary sources: sales of fuel ethanol which is the key revenue driver. Revenues from the Trading Division are derived from procuring, transporting, and selling grain commodities.

Cardinal Ethanol Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardinal Ethanol (CRDE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardinal Ethanol (OTC: CRDE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cardinal Ethanol's (CRDE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardinal Ethanol.

Q

What is the target price for Cardinal Ethanol (CRDE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardinal Ethanol

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardinal Ethanol (CRDE)?

A

The stock price for Cardinal Ethanol (OTC: CRDE) is $9000 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 17:02:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cardinal Ethanol (CRDE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardinal Ethanol.

Q

When is Cardinal Ethanol (OTC:CRDE) reporting earnings?

A

Cardinal Ethanol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cardinal Ethanol (CRDE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardinal Ethanol.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardinal Ethanol (CRDE) operate in?

A

Cardinal Ethanol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.