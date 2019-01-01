QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. The firm has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US. It is focused on maximizing the value of land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

California Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California Resources (CRCQW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California Resources (OTC: CRCQW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are California Resources's (CRCQW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California Resources.

Q

What is the target price for California Resources (CRCQW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for California Resources (CRCQW)?

A

The stock price for California Resources (OTC: CRCQW) is $12.53 last updated Today at 2:36:30 PM.

Q

Does California Resources (CRCQW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Resources.

Q

When is California Resources (OTC:CRCQW) reporting earnings?

A

California Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California Resources (CRCQW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does California Resources (CRCQW) operate in?

A

California Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.