Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd provides a range of banking and related services in China. The company operates in three segments: Corporate banking, which includes corporate loans, trade financing, deposit takings, financial leasing, and other services; Personal banking segment includes personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, and other services; and Financial market operations, which conducts money market or repurchase transactions and debt instruments investment. Its geographical segments are County and Urban.