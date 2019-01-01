QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.73/10.33%
52 Wk
16.75 - 20.2
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
28.25
Open
-
P/E
2.73
EPS
9.5
Shares
227.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd provides a range of banking and related services in China. The company operates in three segments: Corporate banking, which includes corporate loans, trade financing, deposit takings, financial leasing, and other services; Personal banking segment includes personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, and other services; and Financial market operations, which conducts money market or repurchase transactions and debt instruments investment. Its geographical segments are County and Urban.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chongqing Rural Comml Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chongqing Rural Comml (CRCBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chongqing Rural Comml (OTCPK: CRCBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chongqing Rural Comml's (CRCBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chongqing Rural Comml.

Q

What is the target price for Chongqing Rural Comml (CRCBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chongqing Rural Comml

Q

Current Stock Price for Chongqing Rural Comml (CRCBY)?

A

The stock price for Chongqing Rural Comml (OTCPK: CRCBY) is $16.75 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 17:55:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chongqing Rural Comml (CRCBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chongqing Rural Comml.

Q

When is Chongqing Rural Comml (OTCPK:CRCBY) reporting earnings?

A

Chongqing Rural Comml does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chongqing Rural Comml (CRCBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chongqing Rural Comml.

Q

What sector and industry does Chongqing Rural Comml (CRCBY) operate in?

A

Chongqing Rural Comml is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.