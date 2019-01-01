QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
10.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
47.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Carebook Technologies Inc is engaged in development and commercialization of a mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics. Its products include Pharmacy; Carebook - My Vitals; and My Vitals - For work.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carebook Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carebook Technologies (CRBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carebook Technologies (OTCPK: CRBKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Carebook Technologies's (CRBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carebook Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Carebook Technologies (CRBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carebook Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Carebook Technologies (CRBKF)?

A

The stock price for Carebook Technologies (OTCPK: CRBKF) is $0.2175 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:06:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carebook Technologies (CRBKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carebook Technologies.

Q

When is Carebook Technologies (OTCPK:CRBKF) reporting earnings?

A

Carebook Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carebook Technologies (CRBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carebook Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Carebook Technologies (CRBKF) operate in?

A

Carebook Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.