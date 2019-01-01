QQQ
Crayon Group Holding ASA is an information technology advisory firm. The company operates in two segments: Software & Cloud (Direct and Channel) and Services (Software & Cloud Economics and Consulting). The vast majority of its revenue is derived from the Software segment. Its geographical segments are Nordics, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific, and the United States.

Crayon Group Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crayon Group Holding (CRAYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crayon Group Holding (OTCPK: CRAYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Crayon Group Holding's (CRAYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crayon Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Crayon Group Holding (CRAYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crayon Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Crayon Group Holding (CRAYF)?

A

The stock price for Crayon Group Holding (OTCPK: CRAYF) is $19.35 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:52:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crayon Group Holding (CRAYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crayon Group Holding.

Q

When is Crayon Group Holding (OTCPK:CRAYF) reporting earnings?

A

Crayon Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crayon Group Holding (CRAYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crayon Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Crayon Group Holding (CRAYF) operate in?

A

Crayon Group Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.