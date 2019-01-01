MakingORG Inc, along with its subsidiaries, purchases Acer truncatum Bunge seed oil from China and outsource to third parties to manufacture Acer truncatum Bunge-related health products and sell to end-users and distributors in the United States and China. The company's products include Acer truncatum nervonic acid oil, Acer truncatum seed oil capsule, Acer truncatum edible oil, Acer truncatum oil with nervonic acid formula, Acer truncatum coffee, Acer truncatum tea, canned Acer truncatum, Acer truncatum cosmetics, Acer truncatum skincare products, hair wash products, and Acer truncatrum food. All of its revenues come from the People's Republic of China.