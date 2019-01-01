QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
MakingORG Inc, along with its subsidiaries, purchases Acer truncatum Bunge seed oil from China and outsource to third parties to manufacture Acer truncatum Bunge-related health products and sell to end-users and distributors in the United States and China. The company's products include Acer truncatum nervonic acid oil, Acer truncatum seed oil capsule, Acer truncatum edible oil, Acer truncatum oil with nervonic acid formula, Acer truncatum coffee, Acer truncatum tea, canned Acer truncatum, Acer truncatum cosmetics, Acer truncatum skincare products, hair wash products, and Acer truncatrum food. All of its revenues come from the People's Republic of China.

MakingORG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy MakingORG (CQCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MakingORG (OTCPK: CQCQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MakingORG's (CQCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MakingORG.

Q

What is the target price for MakingORG (CQCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MakingORG

Q

Current Stock Price for MakingORG (CQCQ)?

A

The stock price for MakingORG (OTCPK: CQCQ) is $0.75 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 16:43:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MakingORG (CQCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MakingORG.

Q

When is MakingORG (OTCPK:CQCQ) reporting earnings?

A

MakingORG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MakingORG (CQCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MakingORG.

Q

What sector and industry does MakingORG (CQCQ) operate in?

A

MakingORG is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.